UAE Public Prosecution Detains Foreigner on Suspicion of Espionage

DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Public Prosecution has detained a foreigner suspected of spying on the UAE, and the case has already been submitted to the criminal court, the UAE Public Prosecution said in a statement on Thursday.

"UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered to submit to the criminal court the case of the foreign citizen charged with spying for a foreign side and aiming to obtain secret information about the United Arab Emirates," the statement read.

© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi, ISNA Iranian Media Threatens Saudi Arabia, UAE With Missile Strikes in Ahvaz Attack Aftermath - Reports

An UAE citizen has informed the police on the suspicious behavior of the detained individual. The suspect confessed to investigators to having carried out spying activities and said which side he was working for, according to the statement.

The Public Prosecution has not revealed the nationality of the suspect.