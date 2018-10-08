Syrian Opposition to Complete Withdrawal of Heavy Weaponry in Idlib – Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Syrian armed opposition will complete the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the contact line in Syria's Idlib on Monday, Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the withdrawal of weaponry is being carried out within the framework of the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib.

On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian resort city of Sochi and signed an agreement on setting up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.

The agreement was aimed at prevention of the possible offensive of the Syrian government's troops in the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of insurgency.

The province of Idlib is the remaining hotspot of militant insurgency in Syria, with the remainder of the country under the regained control of government forces.