Syrian Opposition to Complete Withdrawal of Heavy Weaponry in Idlib – Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, the withdrawal of weaponry is being carried out within the framework of the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib.
The agreement was aimed at prevention of the possible offensive of the Syrian government's troops in the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of insurgency.
The province of Idlib is the remaining hotspot of militant insurgency in Syria, with the remainder of the country under the regained control of government forces.
