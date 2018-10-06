Idlib De-Escalation Zone Helped Avoid Lots of Casualties - Russian Deputy FM

"The measures that have already been taken for the establishment of the de-escalation zone and the demilitarized zone in Idlib, have been a great success in terms of prevention of lots of human casualties — both on the part of civilians and Syrian servicemen. And even members of the armed opposition," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Dialogue of Civilizations forum, which is held on the Greek island of Rhodes.
The deputy minister added that the Russian side wanted to launch the peace process in Idlib as soon as possible, however, it also had to be done very carefully.
"Of course we would like to implement everything I have just mentioned faster but, on the other side, very carefully and prudently, maintaining the understanding with our Turkish partners within the Astana process. And most importantly, avoiding casualties among civilians," Bogdanov added.
The de-escalation zone, in turn, was established in 2017 following an agreement between Russia, Turkey and Iran, that are currently acting as the ceasefire guarantors.
