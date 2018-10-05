France Urges All Sides to Commit to Turkey-Russia Deal on Syria's Idlib - Paris

"France calls for all sides, including the regime in Damascus and its allies, to fully comply with the Sochi agreement," the ministry spokesperson told reporters.
Paris also wants to see the Syrian Constitutional Committee, created under the UN auspices, begin working as soon as possible, the spokesperson added.
According to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the committee, the goal of which will be to facilitate the process of ending the conflict, will comprise representatives of the Syrian government and opposition delegation, as well as a group made up of Syrian experts, members of civil society, tribal leaders, women, and independents.
