Three People Injured, Including 2 Critically, in Shooting in West Bank - Medics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people were wounded, including two critically, in a shooting incident on Sunday near the Israeli town of Ariel in West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said.

"Upon arriving to the scene we saw 3 victims with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, 2 of which a man and woman approximately 30 years old were unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their bodies, and a 54 year old woman was found fully responsive with gunshot wounds to her upper body. We provided life saving treatment and evacuated the 54 year old woman to the hospital in serious yet stable condition," Magen David Adom said on Twitter.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the incident took place at the Barkan industrial area.

Israeli security services have arrived at the scene to investigate the incident, while the shooter reportedly fled the scene.