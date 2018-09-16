Palestinian Teenager Stabs Israeli Citizen to Death in West Bank - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli man sent to a hospital in critical condition later died due to the severe knife wounds, Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek medical center said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom reported that a 40-year-old man had been critically wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian in the West Bank and then sent to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

"At 11:08 the MDA 101 Emergency Jerusalem Dispatch Center received a report of 1 injured in a stabbing attack at the Gush Junction. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are at the scene treating a critically injured victim," the ambulance service stated.

READ MORE: Two Palestinians Killed Following Clashes on Israel-Gaza Border — Reports

The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesperson said that they considered the attack a terrorist act.

According to the IDF, the attacker, who was identified as a 17-year-old Palestinian, was shot and neutralized by a civilian who was in the mall and is now in moderate condition.