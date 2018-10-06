Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 50 Insurgents Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

The TOLOnews broadcaster reported that the operations had been carried out across at least 15 provinces. According to the Defense Ministry, another eight insurgents sustained injuries as a result of the raids, the outlet added.
For decades, Kabul has been fighting numerous terrorist groups launching attacks in the country. The Taliban movement has been one of the major forces opposing the government, as its militants managed to gain control over the country in 1996 before being overthrown in 2001. In 2015, the notorious Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia) started operating in the country as well. The Afghan military has been carrying out regular anti-terrorist raids.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, IS) — a terrorist group, banned in Russia
