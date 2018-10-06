Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 50 Insurgents Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan security forces have eliminated a total of 57 insurgents across the country as part of their ground operations and air raids over the past 24 hours, TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The TOLOnews broadcaster reported that the operations had been carried out across at least 15 provinces. According to the Defense Ministry, another eight insurgents sustained injuries as a result of the raids, the outlet added.

READ MORE: Afghan Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants in Western Herat Province — Reports

© AFP 2018 / AREF KARIMI Afghan Woman Arrested for Suspected Appearance in Pornographic Video With "Mullah"

The Afghan military also destroyed the insurgents' weapons and hideouts in the western Afghan province of Farah during airstrikes, the ministry said, according to the broadcaster.

For decades, Kabul has been fighting numerous terrorist groups launching attacks in the country. The Taliban movement has been one of the major forces opposing the government, as its militants managed to gain control over the country in 1996 before being overthrown in 2001. In 2015, the notorious Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia) started operating in the country as well. The Afghan military has been carrying out regular anti-terrorist raids.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, IS) — a terrorist group, banned in Russia