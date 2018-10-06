Number of Palestinians Wounded in Friday Gaza Clashes Reaches 376

GAZA (Sputnik) – The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border on Friday reached 376 people, Gaza Healthcare Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik, adding that two other people died in the violence.

On Friday, Qidra told Sputnik that 45 people had been injured in the fighting.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, 192 people have been hospitalized, including 7 people who sustained grave injuries in the clashes. A 12-year-old boy is among those killed.

The clashes in the area have intensified in late March when Palestinian protesters began a large-scale campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return, prompting attempts to suppress the rallies by the Israeli forces.

The violence reached its peak in May amid the opening of the US embassy in Tel Aviv timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, Over 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 others were wounded by the Israeli forces in the course of two days.