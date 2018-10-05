Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces on Gaza Border - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two Palestinians were killed and 45 others were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza Strip border the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"On the 28th Friday of the Great March of Return, two Palestinians were killed and another 45 were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip," the Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf Qidra, said.

The clashes with Israeli troops have left 197 Palestinians dead and over 21,600 others injured since March, the spokesman noted.

The reports on the death of two Palestinians come following the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) statement on Friday that some 20,000 Palestinians were participating in clashes with the IDF on the Gaza Strip border throwing grenades at the Israeli soldiers.

"RIGHT NOW: A mob of approx 20K Gazans are burning tires, throwing bombs and grenades, and attempting to break through the border fence with Israel, which 10 armed terrorists did, until we stopped them. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out two strikes in Gaza," the IDF's statement on Twitter read.

RIGHT NOW: A mob of approx 20K Gazans are burning tires, throwing bombs and grenades, and attempting to break through the border fence with Israel, which 10 armed terrorists did, until we stopped them. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out two strikes in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/siJKlAq7jG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 5 октября 2018 г.

The army’s press service also said that in response the Israeli forces conducted strikes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, adding that they were acting in accordance with the established rules of firing.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The recent disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.