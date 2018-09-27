Turkey-Russia Deal on Syria’s Idlib 'Important for World Politics' - Turkish MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish-Russian deal to create a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib province is important for global politics as it represents a step toward establishing peace in the whole country, a member of the Turkish parliament told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This was very important for world politics, because in Sochi, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin came together and decided on this issue, reached an agreement. And this was very important for world politics," Metin Gundogdu, a member of the Turkish parliament from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party said.

According to the lawmaker, the deal will help to avoid an armed conflict in the province, where about 3 million people live, and therefore all the atrocities that usually follow the war.

The official explained that a demilitarized zone will emerge to ensure the security of the civilians. He further noted that "an important step will be taken to establish peace" in Syria.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Iran, Russia and Syria for slowing down an anticipated military offensive in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Earlier in September, the agreement between Turkey and Russia was reached that envisages the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib by October 15.

Syria has been gripped by conflict since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous terror groups and armed opposition factions. In the last several years, the Syrian authorities have been able to clear vast territories from terrorists. However, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, about 10,000 members of the al-Qaeda and Nusra Front* terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), which "need to be defeated," are still in Idlib.

*Al-Nusra, aka al-Qaeda in Syria, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.