Russia-Turkey Deal on Idlib 'Excellent,' 'Positive Development' - Riyadh

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir told Sputnik that Russia-Turkey agreements on Idlib were "excellent" and a "positive development" of the situation around this Syrian city.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian resort city of Sochi and signed an agreement on setting up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.

"Excellent, excellent," Jubeir said, when asked how Saudi Arabia assessed the agreements on Idlib.

The minister expressed the hope that the situation around Idlib could be resolved through negotiations.

READ MORE: Work on Russia's New S-500 Air Defense System Almost Complete — Deputy PM

"Any time you avoid a situation when the conflict increases it is a positive step. And we hope that that issue can be dealt with through negotiations. I think this is a positive development," Jubeir said.

The minister, however, refrained from answering about Riyadh's positron on Russia's supplies of S-300 air defense systems to Syria.