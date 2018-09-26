Work on Russia's New S-500 Air Defense System Almost Complete - Deputy PM

"Our S-300, S-400 and S-500 systems, which are close to serial production, do have better specifications in comparison with all competitors, be it either [US-produced] Patriot, or French and Israeli systems," he said during the Revunov Award ceremony, annually held for young engineers at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.
READ MORE: US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests
On May 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that development and preparation for the serial production of the newest S-500 air defense system should be completed as quickly as possible. The deliveries of S-500 systems to Russia's Aerospace Forces are expected to start around 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)