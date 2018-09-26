Work on Russia's New S-500 Air Defense System Almost Complete - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Work on the latest Russian S-500 air defense system is almost complete, and their serial production will begin soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"Our S-300, S-400 and S-500 systems, which are close to serial production, do have better specifications in comparison with all competitors, be it either [US-produced] Patriot, or French and Israeli systems," he said during the Revunov Award ceremony, annually held for young engineers at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

READ MORE: US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests

© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko Turkey's Erdogan Offers Putin to Jointly Produce New Gen S-500 Missile System

The S-500 Prometey ("Prometheus") is a new generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of 400-600 kilometers (250-370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

On May 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that development and preparation for the serial production of the newest S-500 air defense system should be completed as quickly as possible. The deliveries of S-500 systems to Russia's Aerospace Forces are expected to start around 2020.