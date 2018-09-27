Afghan City of Ghazni Shelled During President's Visit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two rockets were launched at the Afghan city of Ghazni while the country's president was there for a visit, Ashraf Ghani, Pajhwok news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, the president, accompanied by other government officials, was holding a meeting in the residence of the provincial governor.

According to the 1TV broadcaster, the rockets landed several meters from where the meeting was taking place. No casualties have been reported.

Security remains one of Afghanistan's most pressing issues, with the government continuing to flight the Taliban insurgency and the Daesh* terror group.

Afghanistan's government forces have long been fighting Taliban* insurgency, as well as the Daesh terrorist group, with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.

