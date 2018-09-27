Register
27 September 2018
    In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Afghan City of Ghazni Shelled During President's Visit - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two rockets were launched at the Afghan city of Ghazni while the country's president was there for a visit, Ashraf Ghani, Pajhwok news agency reported on Thursday.

    According to the Pajhwok news agency, the president, accompanied by other government officials, was holding a meeting in the residence of the provincial governor.

    READ MORE: Preliminary Assessment Shows 12 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan Airstrike — UN

    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Situation in Afghanistan Heats Up Daily Because of US Presence – Lawmaker
    According to the 1TV broadcaster, the rockets landed several meters from where the meeting was taking place. No casualties have been reported.

    Security remains one of Afghanistan's most pressing issues, with the government continuing to flight the Taliban insurgency and the Daesh* terror group.

    Afghanistan's government forces have long been fighting Taliban* insurgency, as well as the Daesh terrorist group, with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Tags:
    attack, Daesh, Taliban, Ghazni, Afghanistan
