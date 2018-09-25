Preliminary Assessment Shows 12 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan Airstrike - UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Preliminary findings indicate that 12 civilians were killed on Sunday in an airstrike in Maidan Wardak province during operations conducted by pro-government forces, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"All of the victims were women and children from the same family whose house in the village of Mullah Hafez, Jaghato district, Maidan Wardak, was destroyed by aerial ordnance late on 23 September. Ten of those killed were children whose ages ranged from six to 15. Eight were girls," the release said.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was carried out by the US-led international coalition or the Afghan Air Force, the release added.

The mission is now revising other reports of civilian fatalities in similar strikes in different parts of Afghanistan and trying to identify who was responsible for the attacks.

The release noted that the mission remains significantly concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties as a result of military operations in the country. Already in 2018, the number of deaths among civilians has increased by 52 percent in comparison to the previous year, the UNAMA added.