Iran President: 'We Do Not Wish to Go to War With US Forces Anywhere in Region'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has assured during the UN meeting in New York that Tehran does not want a war with American forces anywhere in the Middle East.

The Iranian President noted that the US sanction against Tehran were "nothing new," also stating that Washington would eventually return to the nuclear deal it had left.

"The United States of America one day, sooner or later, will come back. This cannot be continued," Rouhani told a news conference.

Earlier in September, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that "there is no likelihood of a military war," adding, however, that the armed forces have to "raise their personnel and equipment capacities."

The statement of the supreme leader echoed words of Iranian military officials, who had announced that the Islamic Republic would acquire new military equipment in order to boost the country’s security.