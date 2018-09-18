Russia Registered Rocket Launches From French Frigate in Mediterranean on Monday

Russian defence ministry said that Russian airspace controls means have detected several missile launches from French frigate in Mediterranean late on Monday.
Russian defence ministry also said that an Il-20 aircraft with 14 people on board disappeared from the radars of aviation control during an attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia.
On Monday evening, local media reported a missile attack by an unknown force on Syria's coastal city of Latakia. A source told Sputnik that there were drones and missiles involved. Another source from Syrian military said that the missile attack on Latakia was made from the sea.
