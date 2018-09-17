Saudi Arabian Envoy Reveals Timing of Overpass Construction to Bahrain - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new overpass will become the second land route connecting the two countries, Saudi Arab News newspaper reported Sunday.

The construction of a new bridge intended for vehicles and trains that would connect Saudi Arabia and the island country of Bahrain will begin in 2021 and will last three years, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bahrain Abdullah Abdulmalik Al Sheikh said on Sunday.

“The tender for the King Hamad Causeway will be launched after six months, and it is expected that the project execution will start by mid-2021, where it will be complete in three years,” the ambassador said, quoted by the Saudi Arab News newspaper.

According to the ambassador, the project's cost ranges between $3 and $4 billion. He believed that the land route between the two countries will contribute to enhancing bilateral trade in all the fields.

It was initially planned that King Hamad bridge will become a part of a 2,000-kilometer (1,242-mile) railroad running through all the countries of the Persian Gulf, from Kuwait to Oman, however, due to disagreements with Qatar Bahrein abandoned the plan to extend the bridge to the country.

