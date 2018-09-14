Terrorists Shell Syria's Aleppo Leaving Child Dead, 13 People Injured - Source

HAMA (Syria) (Sputnik) - Terrorists have shelled the Syrian city of Aleppo with projectiles, a source in the city's militia told Sputnik.

"Several rockets exploded on the outskirts of the Nile Street. A child has died. A total of 13 people were injured," the source said.

The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday that multiple ceasefire violations had been registered in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, insurgents have attacked the settlements of Dwyer-El-Akrad (four times), Arafit (three times), Safsafa (three times), Ikko (twice), Jubb al-Zaur (twice), Kalaba (twice), Beit Smayra, Kara Kilisa, Kinsabba, Beit Sivan, Qellaz, Tuffakiya (twice), Sandran, Harab-al-Hizato, as well as positions of government forces near Jebel-Castro, Latakia province, districts of Makenis-Ed-Duwairi (four times), Ballyrmoun (twice), al-Zahra (twice), Hara, Halab Al-Jadida, Benjamin, research center (twice) and the sector of the Castello and western outskirts of the city of Aleppo," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said at a briefing.

The center added that there were also cases of ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone despite the ceasefire regime established throughout the country.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.