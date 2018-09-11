Register
18:19 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ending a decade-old legal battle, a Manhattan jury ruled against the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization on Monday for its involvement in six suicide bombings.

    Palestinian Liberation Organization's Head Vows to Bring Israel to ICC

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), voiced on Tuesday his intention to bring Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the backdrop of the United States' recent decision to close the PLO office in Washington over its concerns of the organization's course of action.

    At a press briefing in the West Bank's central city of Ramallah, Erekat said that Palestine had called on Fatou Bensouda, the ICC chief prosecutor, to "assume a direct responsibility for investigating crimes committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem," adding that the US president's administration was "threatening ICC judges and punishing the Palestinians by closing the PLO office in Washington."

    READ MORE: ICC Defies US Sanctions Threats Over Afghan Inquiry, Will "Work Undeterred"

    Palestine accuses Israel of including the evacuation of East Jerusalem's Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which may then be demolished, according to Palestine's point of view.

    "Upon the request of families of the victims, we demand that the Prosecutor gives them an opportunity to meet together to explain what is going on in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in East Jerusalem," Erekat was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    Erekat went on to say that the notice, filed with Bensouda's office, emphasized how important it was to prevent Khan al-Ahmar's demolition.

    The Palestinian flag flies in the wind after a Rose Garden ceremony at the United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Analyst: US Unlikely to Support Multinational Effort to Resolve Palestine-Israel Conflict
    On Monday, the US State Department announced that the US authorities had decided to close the PLO headquarters in Washington over Palestine's push to encourage the ICC to launch an investigation into Israel's alleged war crimes, as well as its failure to support the US efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to promote the Palestine-Israeli peace process, Palestine refuses to accept him as a mediator over his administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as well as Washington's decision to cut financial aid for Palestine.

    Related:

    ICC Defies US Sanctions Threats Over Afghan Inquiry, Will "Work Undeterred"
    White House: ICC Investigation Comprises a 'Threat to American Sovereignty'
    US Vows to Use Any Means to Protect Citizens, Allies From 'Unjust' ICC
    Tags:
    icc, Palestinian territories, agencies, crime, bedouins, washington dc, Palestinian Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse