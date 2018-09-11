ICC Defies US Sanctions Threats Over Afghan Inquiry, Says Will Work 'Undeterred'

Earlier, White House National Security advisor John Bolton said that the US would not cooperate with, provide assistance to or join the ICC, and threatened the Court with sanctions if the tribunal were to investigate suspected war crimes by US military personnel in Afghanistan.

In a short statement released Tuesday, the ICC declared that it was "an independent and impartial judicial institution" which serves "as an instrument to ensure accountability for crimes that shock the conscience of humanity."

According to the ICC, its "jurisdiction is subject to the primary jurisdiction of states themselves to investigate and prosecute allegations of those crimes and bring justice to the affected communities. It is only when the states concerned fail to do so at all or genuinely that the ICC will exercise jurisdiction."

"The ICC, as a court of law, will continue to do its work undeterred, in accordance with those principles and the overarching idea of the rule of law," the tribunal declared.

