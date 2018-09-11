Staged Filming of Mock 'Chemical Attacks' Has Begun in Idlib - Russian MoD

As the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported, all the fake footage of "chemical attacks", designed to facilitate the implication of Syrian government forces, is expected to be sent to different TV channels before the end of the day.

"According to the information received from inhabitants of Idlib province, militants are now filming a staged provocation in the city of Jisr al-Shugur, where "chemical weapons" are depicted as being used by the Syrian army against civilians. The film crews of several Middle Eastern TV channels arrived in Jisr al-Shugur in the morning, as well as the regional affiliate of one of the main American television news networks", the Reconciliation Center said.

The Russian military added that the militants had brought two containers with chlorine-based toxic substance to Jisr al-Shughur to make provocation seem "natural."

"The plot envisages staged scenes showing 'activists' of the Civil Defence ("White Helmets") 'helping' the residents of Jisr al-Shughur after the Syrian army allegedly used the so-called barrel bombs with poisonous substances," the center said.

According to the center, all videos of provocations shot in Jisr al-Shughur will be handed to broadcasters by the end of the day after being released in social media.

The information followed the Sunday's report by the Wall Street Journal, saying that the US Defense Department might be mulling the idea of striking Russian or Iranian military forces aiding the Syrian government if they were to launch an assault on Idlib. The report added that the United States would specifically decide whether to strike Russian air defense installations.

Russian Defense Ministry Warned About Provocations in August

The Russian Ministry of Defense warned about the forthcoming false flag provocation, which will involve a staged chlorine gas attack, on August 26. Later, the ministry said that the results of this provocation could be used by the Western coalition forces as an excuse to launch another missile strike against the Syrian government. The United States, the Russian Defense Ministry noted, has been deploying the relevant forces to Syria. In late August, the American destroyer USS The Sullivans arrived in the Persian Gulf carrying 56 cruise missiles, and a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber, equipped with 24 air-to-surface JASSM cruise missiles, was redeployed to El-Udeid Airbase in Qatar.

This is not the first time the coalition forces strike the Syrian government positions, citing alleged chemical attacks by the government forces. Thus, on April 14, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched over 100 missiles on multiple targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons and said that the Jaish al-Islam terror group staged the attack to justify foreign intervention in the country.

