US-Led Coalition Denies Units in Syria Equipped With Whites Phosphorus Munitions

On Monday the US-led coalition refuted accusations of using prohibited phosphorus munitions is the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

"At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorous. None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorous munitions of any kind," the coalition’s spokesperson told Sputnik.

The spokesperson was commenting on the statement, made on Sunday by the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, Vladimir Savchenko, who had said that two US F-15 jets carried out airstrikes on September 8 in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor using internationally-prohibited phosphorus munitions.

This is not the first time the coalition forces are accused of using white phosphorus munitions is banned under Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions. Last year, Damascus blamed the international forces for airstrikes with the use of white phosphorus, which claimed the lives of six civilians, including three children.

The coalition airstrikes are not ratified by the UN or the Syrian government.

