Register
12:01 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018

    Russia Says Has to React to Aggression as Terrorists Entrench Positions in Idlib

    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 51

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A gang of terrorists has taken advantage of the establishment of a de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib province and entrenched their positions in the region, Russia cannot but respond to their aggression, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik in an interview.

    "A gang of terrorists has taken advantage of the fact that a de-escalation zone had been established in Idlib and entrenched their positions there, they have increased their ranks and begun raids against the civilian population of Syria, attacks on the Russian bases … We cannot but react to such aggression," Syromolotov said.

    Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford
    © AFP 2018 / Kevin Wolf
    US Not Going to Cooperate With Russia on Idlib, Has Its Own Variant of Fighting Terrorists - Pentagon
    The diplomat noted that "it must be taken into account that there are also civilians and armed opposition groups, who were not involved in terrorist activities and could potentially join the settlement process in Syria in the Idlib de-escalation zone."

    The deputy foreign minister also explained the details behind preparations for a possible operation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

    "As regards the parameters of counter-terrorist operations in Idlib, such operations are generally planned carefully and secretly with the participation of all parties, neither the military nor diplomats talk about such things publicly," he said.

    READ MORE: Professor Estimates US Reaction to Possible Syrian Offensive in Idlib

    Syromolotov noted that at the same time, all humanitarian aspects are being taken into consideration, including efforts to "reduce the damage to civilians and infrastructure."

    The province of Idlib remains the last terrorist stronghold in the country and is also one of Syria's de-escalation zones. Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier stressed that the liberation of the province was foremost among the Syrian military's priorities.

    Chemical Weapons in Syria

    The official noted that the terrorists have found opportunities to produce chemical weapons in Syria.

    "Over the years of military operations in Syria, as well as in neighboring Iraq, information has been received about the capture of scientific and technical documentation on the production of chemical weapons (for example, in a specialized library in the Iraqi city of Mosul) and chemical enterprises with the necessary equipment, involvement of civil and military chemical specialists in the synthesis of chemical warfare agents by militants," Syromolotov said.

    At the same time, the deputy minister noted that there has been "a certain material and technical assistance from abroad."

    READ MORE: France Vows to Respond in Case of Chemical Attack in Idlib — Defense Min.

    According to the diplomat, there are numerous reports about preparations for chemical weapons incidents.

    "Real-time data on the preparation of new chemical weapons incidents by extremists in Syria are constantly coming in," Syromolotov said, adding that the Syrian side "regularly submits very specific information on the matter to the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."

    He noted that the Syrian mission to the UN had officially informed the UN Security Council Committee 1540 on August 17 about the delivery of several containers of chlorine to a militant camp in Idlib province.

    Turkey's Reaction to Operation

    Ankara, when addressing the situation in the region, called on Russia to refrain from a massive use of force in Syria's Idlib province, Syromolotov told Sputnik.

    "The Turkish side backs our position on the need to eliminate terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone with minimum impact on the civilian population … At the same time, the Turkish side asks us in bilateral contacts to refrain from a massive use of force in order to solve the Idlib problem," he said.

    Turkish President Rejep Tayyip Erdogan earlier claimed that his country hoped to prevent "disproportionate" measures by the Syrian government against militants in Idlib, stating that such an offensive would lead to a massacre.

    Related:

    France Vows to Respond in Case of Chemical Attack in Idlib - Defense Min.
    US Not Going to Cooperate With Russia on Idlib - Pentagon
    Professor Estimates US Reaction to Possible Syrian Offensive in Idlib
    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib
    Tags:
    military operation, Oleg Syromolotov, Bashar al-Assad, Idlib, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse