Turkish President Speaks Against Possible Operation in Syrian Idlib - Reports

Turkish President Rejep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that he hopes to prevent 'disproportionate' measures by the Syrian government at the negotioations with Russia and Iran at Tehran summit. According to Hurriyet, Erdogan said that "attacks on Idlib" would be a massacre.

Erdogan also said that the situation it the Syrian Idlib province was important as well as partnership with Russia.

Earlier, the US State Department said in a press release that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed during a phone call on Tuesday that any offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad in Idlib would be unacceptable and an escalation of the country's conflict.

Idlib province, which is a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country, is one of Syria's de-escalation zones. Syrian President Bashar Assad previously said that the Idlib province liberation was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations. Syrian Foreign minister Walid Muallem said earlier that the Washington's warnings would not affect the "determination of the Syrian people and Syrian army’s plans to clear Idlib and finally put an end to terrorism in Syria."

Meanwhile, the situation in the province has been tense amid reports on terrorists preparing a false-flag chemical attack against civilians, set to provoke western nations into launching a military action against the Syrian government.