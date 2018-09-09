Register
02:35 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari (File)

    Iran Foreign Minister Zarif to Trump Administration: 'Make Up Your Mind'

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    420

    Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump for its inconsistent behavior, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that Iran does not do enough to support Palestine.

    Zarif posted a tweet calling the Trump administration's description of Iran’s regional role “truly comical,” outlining that while accusing Tehran of using its resources to finance terrorism in other countries, the White House is now suggesting that Iran isn’t putting enough money toward financial aid for Palestine, referencing Trump's earlier tweet accusing Iran of “squandering on terrorism.”

    The foreign minister’s reaction came after US State Secretary Mike Pompeo blasted Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Twitter, after Khamenei tweeted that he agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Palestinian problems “should not be neglected even for a second.”

    Pompeo accused Iran of being “morally corrupted,” by financing terrorism and donating only small amounts of money to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which works in Palestine as a humanitarian aid organization.

    Meanwhile, the US ordered some $25 million to be redirected from Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem  as a part of a review of American aid to Palestine. The cuts came as a part of a Trump rethink of US assistance to Palestinians, begun earlier this year. As a result, over $200 million has been redirected from Palestinian economic support in the West Bank and Gaza. A statement from the Palestinian Foreign ministry pointed out that axing support for hospitals threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinians.

    “This dangerous and unjustified American escalation has crossed all red lines and is considered a direct aggression against the Palestinian people,” the Palestinian foreign ministry observed.

    READ MORE: End of US Aid to Palestinians Threatens Regional Peace — Moscow

    Although the official stated reason for the removal of US aid to Palestine is “to ensure the funds were being spent in accordance with US national interests and were providing value to taxpayers,” Trump later remarked in a Rosh Hashanah conference call that he had stopped the aid to force Palestine to accept Israel's version of what a peace treaty between the two nations would look like, cited by CBS News.

    “We were — the United States was paying them tremendous amounts of money,” Trump said on Thursday, “And I'd say, you'll get money, but we're not paying you until we make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we're not paying,” cited by Newsweek.

    Trump is reportedly planning to roll out his Middle East peace plan during the September UN General Assembly meeting, and will  introduce new guidelines for both Israel and Palestine. The last attempt for peace talks brokered by the US, in 2014, ended without agreement.

    Related:

    Palestine Wants Russia to Become Platform for Peace Talks With Israel - Analysts
    Palestine Considers Confederation With Jordan Meaningless Now - Ambassador
    New Colombian President Calls Decision to Recognize Palestine 'Irreversible'
    Nobody Wants Peace More Than UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees - Spokesman
    Tags:
    palestinians, aid, financial aid, UN, Mike Pompeo, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse