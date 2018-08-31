Iraqi Prime Minister Sacks National Security Aide – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi fired his national security adviser and head of the Shiite militia for lack of impartiality, Falih Alfayyadh, local media said Friday.

A statement, published by the Rudaw news agency, said Alfayyadh was removed for "getting involved in practicing political and partisan work, and his wish to address political affairs, which goes against the critical national tasks he is holding."

Abadi reportedly pointed to the national constitution, which stipulates neutrality of intelligence and security officials and bans them from "exploiting" their position in political activities. The decision is effective immediately.

In July, Iraqi authorities have arrested Mahdi Gharrawi, the former commander of operations in the country’s northern Nineveh province, in connection to the allegations of surrendering Iraq's second largest city of Mosul to the Daesh terror group four years ago.

In 2015, a probe launched by the Iraqi parliament found Gharrawi, as well as 35 other officials, including former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Maliki, a former Mosul governor, and a former acting defense minister, responsible for the June 2014 defeat.

READ MORE: Iraq Launches Airstrike on Daesh 'Operations Room' in Syria