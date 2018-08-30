Register
    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party in Tel Aviv, Israel August 9, 2017

    Netanyahu's Wife Suspected of Bribery as Part of Corruption Probe - Reports

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara is suspected of bribery as part of the investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000 and involving the prime minister himself, The Times of Israel outlet reported on Thursday.

    According to The Times of Israel, earlier in the day, a police representative told the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court that Sara is suspected of receiving bribes in Case 4000, and that the police have evidence that Elovitch and his wife, Iris, as well as Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara, were all aware of the financial implications of their affair.

    This was the first official statement that the prime minister's wife can be added to the list of suspects, according to media reports.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu's Wife Tries to Pick Fight With Top PM's Office Official — Reports

    The Netanyahus have been repeatedly questioned as part of the investigation. Netanyahu himself has not yet been named as a suspect in the case. The questioning on August 17 was the 11th one for Netanyahu in a series of corruption probes.

    Israel's Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu enters the car with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Wife Charged With Fraud Over Misuse of Funds
    In February, former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the Communications Ministry, were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli Bezeq telecom company in return for favorable coverage of the prime minister on Bezeq's highly popular news site, Walla. Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch is also in custody, along with his wife, son and other Bezeq executives.

    The Israeli prime minister is also involved in two other separate corruption cases — Case 1000 and Case 2000. The first one has focused on Netanyahu's receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community, the total value of which is estimated at $300,000. In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the Yedioth Ahronoth publisher, which was to cover the government's activities in a favorable way, as part of the deal.

    READ MORE: Police Question Netanyahu for 11th Time in Corruption Probe

    Netanyahu, for his part, said he would adopt a bill that would limit the opportunities of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth's main competitor.

    Regarding Case 2000, the police said that it had "collected sufficient evidence basis" to indict Netanyahu on bribery, fraud, and abuse of trust and recommended to indict Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes on bribery.

