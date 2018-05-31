Netanyahu's Wife Tries to Pick Fight With Top PM's Office Official - Reports

According to anonymous sources cited by the Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife attempted to physically assault the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, although both denied it.

Sources close to the incident stated that tensions have existed since Eli Groner was appointed as director of the Prime Minister's Office in 2015. The dispute that led to the alleged physical incident in January was about who should pay the bills at the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea, Haaretz reported.

On January 13, Sara Netanyahu presumably sought financing for their Caesarea home renovation, but Groner refused, saying he would not "go to prison for her." When she arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in person, a senior office took her to Groner, and the altercation occurred.

Groner, who Benjamin Netanyahu heartily thanked for his "dedicated work," notably announced that he was quitting earlier this week, as rumors of the row with Sara began to swirl. The prime minister refuted those claims, saying the story was "more fables Sarna-style," referring to Igal Sarna, a journalist who was sued for libel and lost the case last year.

