Register
22:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife, Sara

    Netanyahu's Wife Tries to Pick Fight With Top PM's Office Official - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to anonymous sources cited by the Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife attempted to physically assault the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, although both denied it.

    Sources close to the incident stated that tensions have existed since Eli Groner was appointed as director of the Prime Minister's Office in 2015. The dispute that led to the alleged physical incident in January was about who should pay the bills at the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea, Haaretz reported.

    On January 13, Sara Netanyahu presumably sought financing for their Caesarea home renovation, but Groner refused, saying he would not "go to prison for her." When she arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in person, a senior office took her to Groner, and the altercation occurred.

    A picture taken on March 18, 2015 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visiting the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Yair 'F**k Turkey' Netanyahu: Meet the Israeli PM's Scandal-Magnet Son

    Groner, who Benjamin Netanyahu heartily thanked for his "dedicated work," notably announced that he was quitting earlier this week, as rumors of the row with Sara began to swirl. The prime minister refuted those claims, saying the story was "more fables Sarna-style," referring to Igal Sarna, a journalist who was sued for libel and lost the case last year.

    READ MORE: France Condemns Israel's Decision to Build New Houses in West Bank — Paris

    Related:

    Ex-Mossad Head Doubts Legality of Netanyahu’s 2011 Order to Ready Iran Strike
    Netanyahu: We'll Strike at Iran Anywhere in Syria
    Netanyahu: Israel Deals 'Harshest Blow' to Gaza Militants in Years
    Netanyahu: Iran Should Be Denied Any Military Presence in Syria
    US Paid Netanyahu-Linked Firm $150k Ahead of Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse