Iranian General: US Will Have 'No Ultimate Victory' in War With Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) earlier announced in a statement on August 22 that Tehran had reached a level of deterrence that prevents its "bellicose enemies" from attacking because otherwise they will be taught "an unforgettable lesson."

Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Political Affairs Brigadier General Rasoul Sanayee Raad warned the US that war with Iran will be costly for Washington as Tehran's deterrent capabilities will "inflict heavy damage" on the country's forces, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

"The US has understood that there will be no ultimate victory in case it opens war against Iran and that it cannot guarantee avoiding it from becoming a war of attrition," he said.

The general also added that the US won't find allies among European nations if it starts war with Iran. He noted that the rise in oil prices as a result of such a war would "inflict heavy expenses on European states."

On National Defense Industry Day the IRGC praised the high level of deterrence that the country has attained in recent years. It its statement the IRGC noted that the country has become "the anchor of defensive power and deterrence in the region" and promised to teach an "unforgettable lesson" to any state that attacks Iran.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been strained ever since US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Tehran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for a large part of world oil supplies, in the event the US imposes sanctions on Iran's oil trade.