25 August 2018
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7.

    US, UK and France Prepare New Strike Against Syria - Russian MoD

    © AP Photo / Lt. j.g. Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    16537

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, militants arriving in Syria's Idlib after undergoing training by UK private military company Olive.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the United States, the United Kingdom and France of preparing to carry out new strikes against Syria under the pretext of chemical weapons use by the Syrian government forces.

    "The Western countries' actions in spite of their public statements are aimed at another sharp deterioration of the situation in the Middle East region and the disruption of the peace process on the territory of Syria," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted.

    According to the spokesman, militants in the Idlib province are preparing to stage the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the government.

    "To carry out the alleged "chemical attack" in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the province of Idlib, the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra* terror organization) militants had delivered 8 tankers with chlorine… to a village a few kilometers from Jisr al-Shughur," the general stated.

    READ MORE: US' Warning Against Syrian Chemical Weapons Use ‘Another Violation of Int'l Law'

    For this purpose, USS The Sullivans destroyer with 56 cruise missiles on board arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles was deployed at Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the spokesman suggested.

    "This provocation with the active participation of the British special services will serve as another pretext for the US, UK and France to conduct a missile strike on the Syrian government and economic facilities," Konashenkov said.

    A group of militants trained under the guidance by British private military company Olive to work with poisonous substances has arrived in Idlib, the ministry said.

    "The militants are tasked with imitating the rescue of the victims of chemical weapons' use in the vestments of the notorious White Helmets," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted.

    People walk past Israeli soldiers as they board a bus during the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, extraction from the Golan Heights, Israel in this still image taken from video, provided by the Israeli Army July 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Israeli Army/Handout
    Damascus Calls White Helmets' Evacuation From Syria 'Criminal Op' by Israel
    According to Konashenkov, "unfounded" statements vowing to respond to chemical weapons' use by the Syrian government made by a number of high-ranking representatives of the US, UK and France serve as indirect evidence of the preparation of another "act of aggression against Syria by the United States and its allies."

    On August 23, National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly told Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with the greater force it has used in Syria before.

    READ MORE: Bolton Warned US Might Hit Syria with Greater Force Than Before — Reports

    Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise to learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    OPCW Members Agree to Expand Its Role to Attributing Blame for Chemical Attacks
    The US, UK, and France coordinated a massive airstrike on Syria in April 2018 after the alleged use of the chemical weapons in Douma had been reported by the controversial "White Helmets" NGO, which has repeatedly been caught staging false flag attacks.

    However, OPCW experts announced in July they had found traces of organic substances containing chlorine, reportedly used in the attack in Douma. Yet there was no evidence that nerve agents had been used in the attack.

    The first Western missile attack on Syrian government forces was conducted by the United States on April 7 after Washington had accused Damascus of being behind the alleged chemical weapons use in the settlement of Khan Sheikhoun in the Idlib province.

    Damascus has strongly denied the claims, with President Bashar Assad saying that the attack was a provocation aimed to justify the US strike on Syria.

    *The Jabhat Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

