Washington to Redirect $200Mln in West Bank, Gaza Aid Funding to Other Projects

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump ordered the State Department to redirect $200 million in funding away from programs targeting the West Bank and Gaza, the Department said in a press release on Friday.

"At the direction of President Trump, we have undertaken a review of US assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer," the release said.

Previously, US senators reportedly passed a bill which is paving the way for military aid to Israel that may exceed 3.8 billion dollars.

Since late March, the tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been growing as the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel, dubbed the Great March of Return began. Over 160 Palestinians were killed in clashes since that time. Israel accuses Hamas of using the protests to covering attacks along the country's border with Gaza.