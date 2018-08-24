Netanyahu Praises Major EU Airlines' Decision to Terminate Flights to Iran

Earlier in the day, the British Airways, Air France and Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) announced their decisions to suspend flights to Iran citing economic reasons starting from the second half of September.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Surprise, Surprise: Netanyahu Brags He Convinced Trump to Scrap Iran Deal (VIDEO)

"It was a terrible deal [Iran nuclear deal] and today we learned that three major carriers, BA, KLM and Air France have discontinued their activity in Iran. That's good. More should follow, more will follow, because Iran should not be rewarded for its aggression in the region, for its attempts to spread terrorism far and wide in the Middle East, into Europe as they did the other week and to many other places in the world," Netanyahu said at the meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

READ MORE: Netanyahu: Iran Wants Nuclear Arsenal to Destroy Israel

Iran is currently facing the reintroduction of US sanctions. Part of the restrictions against Iran came into force earlier this month, while the second portion is expected to take effect in the fall. In May, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would leave Iran's nuclear deal, which stipulated that Tehran should ensure the peaceful nature of its missile program in exchange for gradual lifting of the international sanctions.