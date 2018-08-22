Turkish Police Boost Security Around US Pastor Brunson's House - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish police introduced additional security measures during Eid Adha celebrations around the house of US pastor Andrew Brunson, detained in Turkey over alleged ties to a terrorist organization, local media reported on Tuesday.

Anti-terrorism and motorcycle units are on patrol next to the pastor's house, suspicious vehicles and passers-by are being checked, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Trump Calls Turkey 'Problem for a Long Time' as Turkish Court Refuses to Release Pastor Brunson

The relations between Washington and Ankara have grown tense recently over the pastor's detention. The United States has demanded his release. The US Treasury has introduced sanctions against two Turkish ministers over Brunson's arrest.

Following the Treasury sanctions, US President Donald Trump said in early August that he had authorized increased tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Turkey. The announcement led to a sharp drop of the Turkish lira. In response, Ankara raised levies on 22 types of US goods.