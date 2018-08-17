Arab League Opposes Iran's Threats to Block Navigation in Hormuz Strait - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Arab League opposes Tehran's threats to obstruct Middle East states' oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz in case Iran is unable to transport its oil via the route, the organization’s new ambassador to Russia, Jaber Habib Jaber, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We oppose any threats to suspend navigation and foreign intervention into the region's affairs. The Arab League defends the principles on non-interference in domestic issues of the Arab states and protection of its interests from any external meddling," Jaber said.

In July, Iranian Supreme Leader's Top Adviser for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said at the Valdai discussion club in Moscow that if Iran was not allowed to export its oil via the strait, no other Middle East state would be able to do so.

In early July, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held large-scale military drills in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC said they were prepared to disrupt other countries' oil shipments via the strait if Iran's own exports were impeded.

In May, the United States left the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed a wide range of sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, as well as secondary restrictions against third party states doing business with Iran. Sanctions related to Iranian oil exports are expected to take effect on November 4.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is a strategically important route for oil transition from the region. The area used to be the scene of confrontations between US and Iranian warships.