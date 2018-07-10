Register
20:00 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian Army soldier stands guard on a military speed boat during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran

    US Pledges to Keep Hormuz Strait Open Despite Iran's Revolutionary Guards Threat

    © AFP 2018 / IIPA/ALI MOHAMMADI
    World
    Get short URL
    673

    Last week, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Tehran would close the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic from the Persian Gulf if the United States renews sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    The US is poised and ready to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz despite threats from Iran, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told Sky News Arabia on Tuesday.

    Pompeo stressed that Tehran "should know that America is committed to keeping sea lines open, keeping the transit of oil available for the entire world."

    READ MORE: Tehran: Any State Trying to Take Away Iran's Oil Market Share Will 'Pay for It'

    "That's the commitment we have had for decades. We continue under that commitment," he added.

    The statement came after Reuters cited an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander as saying that the Islamic Republic would block the Strait of Hormuz so as to stop oil traffic from the Persian Gulf if Washington reinstates sanctions against Tehran.

    "If they want to stop Iranian oil exports, we will not allow any oil shipment to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarallah military base, pointed out.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Will Not Affect Oil Exports From Iran – Iranian Oil Minister

    His remarks were preceded by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's pledge to stand firm against US threats to ban the Islamic Republic’s oil sales.

    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005
    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    Iran Looks Into Options to Evade US Sanctions, Ensure Steady Oil Export
    Earlier, the State Department's director of policy planning, Brian Hook, reaffirmed that the Trump administration was aiming to "increase pressure on the Iranian regime by reducing to zero its revenue from crude oil sales."

    On May 8, President Donald Trump announced the US's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, vowing to re-impose anti-Iranian sanctions.

    Washington also made it clear that the companies doing business with Iran should wrap up any deals with the Islamic Republic or they would be subject to sanctions as well.

    Related:

    Iran to Sell as Much Oil as It Can Despite US Economic War - Vice President
    OPEC Not Happy at Following American Line to Cut Off Iran’s Oil Exports - Journo
    Please Stop This: Iran’s OPEC Chief Says Trump’s Tweets Raise Oil Price by $10
    Tehran: Any State Trying to Take Away Iran's Oil Market Share Will 'Pay for It'
    Tags:
    oil supplies, commitment, transit, threats, exports, sanctions, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok