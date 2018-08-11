Militants Shell Shiite Towns in Northern Aleppo, Killing One Person – Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Militants shelled two towns with a predominantly Shiite population in the north of Syria's Aleppo province on Saturday, killing one person and injuring five others, including three children, local media reported.

The incident took place in the towns of Nubl and Zahraa. The terrorists launched strikes from the city of Anada, attacking civilian houses and also causing material damage, the SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian Army successfully rebuffed the attacks by targeting the areas from which the militants struck, according to the agency.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.

In December, it was announced that the Daesh terrorist group had been defeated on both banks of the Euphrates river. The Syrian government army, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, continues special operations against the remaining militants.