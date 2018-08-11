Erdogan Repeats His Call to Turks to Sell Dollars, Euros and Support Lira

Erdogan has again urged people in Turkey to sell dollars and euros to support Turkish lira, addressing supporters in the Turkish town of Unye.
"It is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor," Erdogan stressed.
"I am calling on those in America again. Shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in NATO for a priest," the president added.
Following Washington's announcement, the exchange rate of the Turkish lira reached the all-time low, collapsing by more than 16 percent to the US dollar.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey.
Washington believes that he was jailed unlawfully. Ankara has scolded the US sanctions and promised to freeze US Justice and Interior Secretaries' assets in Turkey.
Brunson was detained in 2016 on suspicion of links to the movement founded by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara holds responsible for the failed coup attempt that same year.
