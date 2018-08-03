Israeli Authorities Approve Expansion of US Embassy in Jerusalem – Reports

The US Embassy in Jerusalem was opened in May. The embassy was relocated to the building of the former US consulate in the city.
According to the Israel Television News Company, the municipal council approved the expansion by 700 square meters (7,500 square feet), enlarging the second floor and the basement.
The relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, a city claimed both by the Israelis and the Palestinians, was met with violent riots at the Gaza Strip border. Over 60 Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 2,700 others injured by Israel security forces during the unrest on opening day, according to the Palestinian authorities.
