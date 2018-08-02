Tehran Summons Tajik Envoy to Protest Claims of Involvement in Tourists' Murder

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Tajik Ambassador in Tehran Emomzoda Nematullo to protest Dushanbe’s claims over Tehran’s alleged links to last week’s attack on tourists.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the ambassador was summoned by the Foreign Ministry’s Director-General for Eurasian Affairs and was told how such wrong statements would further encourage and embolden Takfiri terrorists to carry out their violent acts," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

For his part, the Tajik ambassador said that he would convey the protest to his country's officials, according to the ministry's statement.

READ MORE: Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Russian Military Base in Tajikistan Eliminated

On Monday, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon extended condolences over the death of four foreign tourists.

The Tajikistan's Interior Ministry said Monday that the suspects have been found and killed.

On Sunday, two US citizens, one Dutch and one Swiss national were killed as result of a collision with a car. The Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack. In turn, the Tajik Interior Ministry blamed the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, banned in the country, for this act, and claimed that the leader of the terrorists had gone through training in Iran.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia