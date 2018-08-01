Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Russian Military Base in Tajikistan Eliminated

According to the Tajik State Committee for National Security, 14 members of a radical group that plotted to carry out a series of attacks in the country, including an assault on the Russian military base, were captured in February.

Tajik authorities have told Sputnik that all 14 terrorists, who had been planning to carry out their attack in March, have been captured by security forces and charged with terrorism, illegal border crossing and extremist activity. The leaders of the cell have been sentenced to 26 years in prison, while other members have been condemned to 7 years of imprisonment.

The State Committee for National Security also reported that the leaders of the cell had received training in a camp near the Afghan city of Jalalabad and later fought in armed units of the terrorist group Daesh*, which was trying to spread its influence across the Central Asian region.

The news comes shortly after a deadly ramming attack in Tajikistan, which claimed the lives of four foreign tourists. Daesh claimed responsibility for the incident, while Tajikistan's Interior Ministry said that the suspects have been found and killed.

Daesh*, also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group, banned in Russia.

