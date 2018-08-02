Three Children Killed in Landmine Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three children were killed and two other people were injured on Thursday in a landmine blast in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, Pajhwok news agency reported, citing police.

The mine went off while a motorcycle was passing, according to Pajhwok news agency. The police arrived at the scene of the blast and evacuated those injured to hospital.

According to the media outlet, this is the second such incident over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, three people were killed in a landmine blast while driving a car in the area.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability as a result of the activity of the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia.