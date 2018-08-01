Man Accused of Killing his Child Bride on the Run in Afghanistan - Reports

The biggest and most comprehensive study to date examining the extent of child marriage in Afghanistan has been launched amid reports a man is on the run after allegedly murdering his nine year old wife by strangling her.

A nine-year-old child bride has reportedly been strangled to death by her husband in Afghanistan following a dispute with the family.

"The man fled the area after the incident," Amini told Tolo News in Afghanistan. It's reported that the man had been handed the child as payment by her father to settle a dispute. He has been arrested by police for "forcing his daughter to marry the man," Amini adds.

A spokesman for the provincial governor Naqibullah Amini confirmed the incident took place in the Qads district due to "family issues."

The murder of a nine year old child bride comes as the biggest and most comprehensive study on child marriage in Afghanistan is launched by the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled (MoLSAMD) and UNICEF.

"The study is unique, it not only builds on previous studies, but looks at child marriage in Afghanistan from various angles, providing hence a comprehensive picture of this practice," Faizullah Zaki, Minister of Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled of Afghanistan said in a statement.

The figures reveal a reduction in child marriage in Afghanistan by ten percent over the last five years. However the study also showed nearly half of all households, 42 percent, had at least one member who had got married before they were 18 years old.

"Child marriage is an appalling violation of human rights and it robs children of their education, health and childhood," says Zaki. "Since all parents want the very best for their daughters and sons, we must work together to put and end to child marriage."

The study also found that 78 percent of fathers made the decisions on issues surrounding marriage in households and 55 percent of respondents agreed that those to be married should be consulted.

'Education'

Adele Khodr, Afghanistan's UNICEF's representative says ending child marriage "will break the inter-generational cycle of poverty and will give girls and women opportunities to engage and participate fully in their society."

Khodr says education is the "key element in reducing child marriage."

"It's important to convince parents, especially fathers to send and keep their daughter's in school." Khodr adds.