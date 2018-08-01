Register
02:43 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Servicemen of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria hand out humanitarian aid in Jiba in the Quneitra province, Syria

    Russian Special Envoy for Syria: Moscow Acts Openly on Syrian Settlement

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    SOCHI (Sputnik) - The summit of the Syrian guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - is likely to take place after the meeting of the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders scheduled for September 7, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

    On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France would meet in Istanbul in early September to discuss, among others, the agenda of the trilateral summit of Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syria.

    "I think that we will probably have no time to prepare the meeting of the presidents of the three guarantor countries in Tehran by September 7. Most likely, it will be a bit later, because our president also has a very busy schedule of international meetings, and he should be carefully prepared," Lavrentyev, who led the Russian delegation at the Astana-10 talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi, said.

    Russian tactical group seen at Hmeimim aerodrome in Syria
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian Air Defenses in Syria Shoot Down Drone Launched by Militants
    Delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, as well as of the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition and the United Nations participated in the 10th round of negotiations on the Syrian problem in the Astana format, which took place on Monday and Tuesday in Sochi.

    Russian Presidential Special Envoy also said that the summit, slated to take place in Istanbul in September, will mainly focus on the Syrian crisis settlement.

    “The issue of the Syrian settlement is likely to become one of the central topics. Probably, the issue of providing [humanitarian] assistance to refugees staying on the Turkish territory will be also covered, since there are 3.5 million of them there,” Lavrentyev,  who led the Russian delegation at the Astana-10 talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi, said.

    According to Lavrentyev, the process of returning refugees is also expected to be on agenda.

    “I think, [the sides] will touch upon the return of refugees, [humanitarian] assistance from Germany and France, as European financial engines, and the facilitation of this process. We very much hope for that,” he added.

    In this photo taken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Syrian soccer fans celebrate after their local team won a game, in Manbij, north Syria. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from Islamic State militants in 2016 by the YPG fighters with backing from U.S-led coalition airstrikes. With Turkey's threats, the town has become the axle for U.S. policy in Syria, threatening its prestige and military deployment in eastern Syria
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Syrian Kurds, Gov't Agree to Work Towards 'Decentralized Syria' - Reports
    Moreover, Russia is acting on the Syrian reconciliation in an open manner and in coordination with the Syrian government, respecting the interests of the neighboring countries, including Israel, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria told Sputnik.

    "We are doing nothing behind one's back, we are informing Damascus about all our activities. We are acting jointly because we hope for the full support of Damascus, incumbent authorities on further democratization of the [Syrian] society, launch of the political process and implementation of the constitutional reform," Lavrentyev said in an interview.

    Lavrentyev pointed out that Russia was not trying to reach any secret "package deals" in Syria with other countries.

    "Of course, we take into account the interests of neighboring states, interests of Israel, our president spoke about that. As we took into account the Israeli concerns, we managed to attain the pullout of Iranian units 85 kilometers [some 53 miles] from the Israeli [-Syrian] border," the presidential envoy added.

    Meanwhile, the first reaction of Washington to Russia's humanitarian efforts in Syria was positive, but it takes time to assess the US response, because due to internal political problems in the United States, the actions of President Donald Trump, somehow correlating with the position of the Russian side, cause rejection in Washington, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria said.

    Remains of a suicide bomb are seen in Sweida, Syria July 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Sana/Handout
    At Least 144 Killed in Terrorist Attacks in Southwestern Syria (VIDEO)
    Washington "is getting into fever" every time when the incumbent president is taking steps, which allegedly correlate with the position of the Russian side, Lavrentyev noted.

    "The initial reaction was interested… but, apparently, some time is needed, due to internal political reasons as [such steps]… cause absolute rejection of a certain part of the US establishment. It is not very good, on the one hand, it may be even scary. We will be working on this and look into the situation," Lavrentyev, who led the Russian delegation at the Astana-10 talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi, said.

    The changing situation on the ground in Syria should not influence the activities of the future constitutional commission, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The situation [on the ground] is really changing for the better, it may further continue changing. However, I believe that it must not affect the activities of the constitutional committee, when it is set up. I realize that the process is likely to be very difficult, certain participants may withdraw their candidacies, the new ones may be included in the constitutional committee. But I believe that, on the whole, this process has a good prospect. The work is underway," Lavrentyev, who led the Russian delegation at the Astana-10 talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi, said.

    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, evacuate a victim from the rubble of a building following reported airstrikes on Aleppo's rebel-held district of al-Hamra on November 20, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / THAER MOHAMMED
    US, Israel Want White Helmets Out of Syria to Prevent Exposure – Ex-CIA Officer
    Meanwhille, Russia believes that Israeli concerns over the presence of pro-Iranian forces near its border with Syria are decreasing, Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

    "Yes, of course, we are certain of this," Lavrentyev said answering a question as to whether Israel was becoming less concerned over the pro-Iranian units' presence near its frontiers.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy: Iran Plays Very Important Role on Fighting Terrorism in Syria
    Russian Air Defenses in Syria Shoot Down Drone Launched by Militants
    Armed Groups in Syria's Southwest Surrender Tanks, Howitzers
    Russian Air Force in Syria Destroys UAV Launched Toward Hmeymim Base
    Syrian Kurds, Gov't Agree to Work Towards 'Decentralized Syria' - Reports
    US-Turkey to Conduct Joint Patrols in Syria, Pentagon Head Mattis Says
    Tags:
    ceasefire, constitution, summit, settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, Israel, Iran, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse