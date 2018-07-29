Electricity Minister Dismissed Amid Rallies Over Power Outages - Iraqi PM

"Prime Minister Haider Abadi orders the suspension of the electricity minister amid the deterioration of electricity services and until the investigation is completed," the statement said.
Protests in southern Iraq began on July 8 from the port city of Basra. The situation worsened after the death of one of the demonstrators protesting against chronic unemployment as well as electricity and water supply disruptions.
Demonstrations later spread to other provinces in the south of the country — Maysan, Karbala, Najaf, Dhi Qar and Babil.
On Friday, Shiite spiritual leader Ali al-Sistani, who previously supported the protests, said that the country needed to hurry up with the formation of a new government and called on the authorities to fulfill the promises previously given to the protesters. Abadi said he supported the call of the Shiite leader.
