Electricity Minister Dismissed Amid Rallies Over Power Outages - Iraqi PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi suspended Electricity Minister Qassim Fahdawi amid protests over the poor quality of public services, especially power outages, the prime minister's press service said.

"Prime Minister Haider Abadi orders the suspension of the electricity minister amid the deterioration of electricity services and until the investigation is completed," the statement said.

According to media reports, Abadi has previously ordered an internal probe into Fahdawi's role in the utility crisis.

Protests in southern Iraq began on July 8 from the port city of Basra. The situation worsened after the death of one of the demonstrators protesting against chronic unemployment as well as electricity and water supply disruptions.

Demonstrations later spread to other provinces in the south of the country — Maysan, Karbala, Najaf, Dhi Qar and Babil.

The government set up a special commission to meet the demands of the protesters, promising to allocate 3.5 trillion Iraqi dinars (around $3 billion) for the restoration of drinking water supply system and electricity, in addition to 10,000 jobs.

On Friday, Shiite spiritual leader Ali al-Sistani, who previously supported the protests, said that the country needed to hurry up with the formation of a new government and called on the authorities to fulfill the promises previously given to the protesters. Abadi said he supported the call of the Shiite leader.