Houthis Reportedly Target Saudi Ship Off Yemen’s Western Coast

Earlier, Yemeni government has provided two ceasefires to the United Nations for the withdrawal of Houthi rebels from the Al Hudaydah port, though, the militants have turned down the initiative.

According to the Al Masirah TV, Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Arabian warship off the western coast of Yemen.

"The naval force targets the Saudi Dammam ship," the broadcaster wrote on its Twitter account.

There are no reports of damage or casualties. Saudi-led coalition did not confirm this incident.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf states have been involved in a military operation in Yemen since March 2015, striving to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled in a series of uprisings in 2014 and 2015 by the Houthi rebels and fled to Riyadh.

The coalition has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, with Houthis reportedly launching ballistic missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia and attacking coalition warships.

The war in Yemen has led to thousands of deaths, displaced over three million people, and pushed the country to the verge of famine.