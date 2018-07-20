Last Residents Evacuated from Pro-Assad Towns in Northwestern Syria - Source

"This is the fourth motorcade carrying Fua and Kefraya residents to checkpoints in Al-Hadher and Al-Eis in Aleppo province and on to a temporary residential center in Jibrin," the source said.
Sources in Idlib told Sputnik the Nusra Front jihadist group had halted 22 buses after hundreds of militants declined to leave the government-controlled territory.
Fua and Kefraya have been under siege for more than three years. Some 18,000 people were trapped in the area last year, with many dying at the hands of militants or from famine.
