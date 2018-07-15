Register
    Syrian government soldiers stand by a tank and armed pickup trucks at the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in the southern province of Daraa on July 7, 2018

    Evacuation of Militants to North Syria Begins in Daraa – Reports

    Middle East
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The evacuation of Syrian militants who do not want to reconcile with the country’s authorities, and their families, to the province of Idlib began in the city of Daraa, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

    According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, 10 buses with 407 militants and their families have left Daraa.

    The withdrawal of the radicals is carried out within the framework of the agreements reached with the mediation of the Russian side.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Reportedly Seizes US-Made Weapons From Daesh Depot in Deir ez-Zor

    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Israel Attacks Syrian Army Positions in Quneitra Province
    After the process is completed, the city of Daraa will be completely liberated from the militants.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

    Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

