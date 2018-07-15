Evacuation of Militants to North Syria Begins in Daraa – Reports

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, 10 buses with 407 militants and their families have left Daraa.
The withdrawal of the radicals is carried out within the framework of the agreements reached with the mediation of the Russian side.
📷SYRIA— Muhammad Wildan (@HarisWildan1234) 15 июля 2018 г.
Kedatangan bus deportasi ke Daraa untuk membawa 1.200 orang ke utara Suriah
The arrival the deportation bus to Daraa to bring 1,200 people to the north of Syria pic.twitter.com/Kax4B65GR2
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.
Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
