Register
02:12 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jewish American activist Ariel Gold was deported from Israel on July 1, 2018.

    ‘Ugly and Repressive Law:’ Israel Bans Anti-Occupation Groups from Schools

    © Alex Rubinstein
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    On Tuesday, Israel’s Parliament passed the so-called “Breaking the Silence” law, which bans nongovernmental organizations and other activist groups from entering Israeli schools and talking to students.

    The law is named after the Israeli nonprofit organization Breaking the Silence, which was established in 2004 by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The purpose of group, which is an organization of veteran combatants who have served in the Israeli military, is to expose Israelis to the reality of everyday life in the occupied territories of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and to bring an end to Israeli occupation there, according to its website.

    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)
    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Israel Toughens Blockade of Gaza by Suspending Energy Supplies

    "Organizations that undermine Israel and besmirch IDF soldiers will no longer be able to reach Israeli students," Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement this week.

    "Breaking the Silence long ago crossed the red lines beyond legitimate discourse when they started libeling Israel in the international arena. As long as they operate against Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) abroad, I won't let them in the education system," Bennett added, the Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

    American Jewish activist Ariel Gold, a member of the social justice and pro-peace activist NGO Code Pink, called the law, ""art of a rapidly growing trend to suppress political dissent and exposure of the occupation," in an interview with Sputnik Tuesday. Its impact could be profound, she said. "My understanding is that school programming was one of the most important aspects, for them [Breaking the Silence], of their work, and so this is incredibly damaging."

    But there are other groups continuing to spread a similar anti-occupation message, she said, citing American Jewish progressive group If Not Now, which has the goal of ending Israel's conflict with Gaza.

    "Young people want to know what's happening; young people do not want to be lied to about the occupation and to have it hidden from them. They don't want to be tricked and deceived into committing human rights violations and then having to live with that. We, as Jewish people throughout the world, are done with being part of a moral catastrophe. And so I would say that there will be creative ways to continue to reach young people in Israel," she continued. 

    According to Gold, more and more people are finding ways to expose the occupation.

    "We have the two incredible walk-offs of Birthright — in a two-week period, two groups of young American Jews walking off Birthright," Gold told Sputnik, referring to the nonprofit organization that sponsors free trips to Israel for young adults of Jewish heritage.

    In recent weeks, multiple groups of young American Jews have walked off their Birthright tours, claiming that the program was refusing to truthfully answer questions about the occupation's impact on Palestinians.

    ​One participant who recently walked out of a Birthright trip told Mondoweiss Monday that it was disappointing when visitors were handed maps depicting the West Bank as Judea and Samaria.

    "It was [very disturbing to me]; it literally covers up the occupation that is happening. I came on Birthright to connect with my Judaism and experience Israel. For me, what that meant was learning the whole truth about Israel, which meant the occupation and meeting Palestinians. [But I was told] I would be getting the Israeli perspective, and that would be it. Unfortunately for me, that was a heartbreaking moment," the unidentified participant noted.

    However, Gold said, the timing of the law may mean that anti-occupation organizations are having an effect. 

    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)
    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza

    "We could look at the timing of [the law] in the framework of the growing wedge between Israeli Jews and diaspora Jews and the effective impact that Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem [a nonprofit organization whose goals are to document human rights violations in the Israeli-occupied territories] have been having," Gold told Sputnik.

    "And so those are the reasons that I feel encouraging — I feel encouraging that I've just gotten in the last two weeks to watch two videos of the next generation of my community stand up and say, ‘We won't contribute to a daily nightmare for Palestinians and a moral catastrophe for Jews.' And so I do feel hopeful even in the midst of this really ugly and repressive law," Gold added.

    In the summer of 2017, Gold got in trouble with Israeli authorities in Hebron, a city in the West Bank, for handing out pamphlets, and was barred from the Western Wall, which surrounds Jerusalem, according to the Jewish magazine Forward. After she left the country, she was told in writing that she would need to obtain a visa if she wanted to ever come back, Sputnik reported in June.

    In July, Gold was also detained, interrogated and then deported by Israeli authorities at Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, despite having obtained a visa to study at Hebrew University.
    "It felt outrageous," Gold told Sputnik at the time. "Deporting somebody who doesn't agree with the right-wing racist policies of a state government which claims to be a democracy — ‘the only democracy in the Middle East' — is just, you know, it's really hard to have it sink in," she said. "It's so outrageous."

    She is currently working with a lawyer to appeal her deportation.

    Related:

    Israel is Determined to Prevent Lebanonization of Syria - Scholar
    Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza
    Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Increase Strikes on Hamas as Necessary
    Israel Fires Missile Interceptor Rocket at Drone From Syria - IDF
    Israel's Syria Stance Now 'Devil You Know is Better Than Devil You Don't' – PhD
    Tags:
    repression, law, activist, United States, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse