Russian Envoy: OPCW Report Failed to Clarify Delayed Inspection in Syria's Douma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) interim report on the probe into the incident in the Syrian city of Douma has failed to clarify why the mission’s inspectors did not arrive on time to the site of the incident, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said Wednesday.

"We [Russia] did not like the report because it does not mention the reasons that kept OPCW inspectors from arriving on time to the site of the alleged chemical incident. They arrived in Damascus on time. We promoted this and encouraged it in every possible way. However, it took a long time for them to get to Douma from Damascus. Why? Nothing is written about it in the report. And it happened because on April 14 the United States and their closest allies … carried out a massive missile and bomb attack on Syria," Kinshchak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On July 6, the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) said in a report that the investigators found no traces of nerve agents in the environmental samples or samples collected from alleged casualties of April's reported chemical weapons attack in Douma.

At the same time, OPCW experts said they had found traces of organic substances containing chlorine, along with explosive residues. The FFM pledged to continue its work to draw final conclusions.

The OPCW has been probing the allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Douma that emerged in early April.

Without waiting for the probe's results, the United States, backed by France and the United Kingdom, promptly fired over 100 missiles on what they called the Syrian government’s chemical weapons sites, accusing Damascus of using hazardous substances against civilians.

Both Damascus and Moscow have refuted allegations, saying that the attack in Douma was staged by militants and the White Helmets non-governmental organization to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention.