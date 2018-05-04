Register
17:25 GMT +304 May 2018
    The city of Douma near Damascus has been liberated from militants

    Chemical Attack in Syria's Douma an 'Amateur Theater' - Czech Politician

    As the international community has been debating the escalating situation in Syria over an alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma and subsequent airstrikes against the country led by the US, Czech MEP Jaromir Kohlicek commented on the issue in an interview with Sputnik.

    Last month's alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma was "staged" by the United States, Czech politician Jaromir Kohlicek told Sputnik.

    "This chemical attack against Syria is an amateur theater… The Americans talked about chemical substances — chlorine, sarin, phosphates. But there was nothing there," Jaromir Kohlicek told Sputni.

    "We saw pictures of these complexes in the city. After the bombing, if there were chemical weapons, many people would have died. No one has died. There were no signs that there was anything bad there. The buildings are destroyed, but as for the chemistry, there was nothing," the politician added.

    A British reporter returning from five weeks in Syria told Radio Sputnik on Monday that civilians strolling the streets, as well as people in around Douma, literally laughed at her when she asked if there had been chemical attack there just weeks ago.

    Kohlicek also said that the attack was only a pretext for the United States, British and French armed forces to fire more than 100 missiles at targets in Syria on April 14.

    "It's like in a theater. [During the US attack on Syria] They did not destroy anything related to chemical weapons, they did not kill anyone and informed about the attack three days in advance. Even those who monitor the aircraft and regulate air transport in the east of the Mediterranean said: do not fly in the area for 72 hours. So everything was prepared like in a theater," Kohlicek noted.

    The situation in Syria escalated last month in wake of an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma on April 7. The incident was followed by airstrikes against Syria, conducted by the US-led coalition, despite Damascus strongly denying the allegations, adding that the use of chemical weapons in the suburb of the capital could have been planned by terrorist groups.

    The international community has been voicing concern over the use of chemical weapons inside Syria since the alleged use of sarin gas in Damascus in 2013. After the incident, Syria joined the OPCW and agreed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal. On January 4, 2016, the OPCW confirmed in a statement that Syrian chemical weapons had been completely destroyed.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

